4,052 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,477,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $64,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,915.88. The stock had a trading volume of 83,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,361. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,047.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,813.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,108.83.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

