588,684 Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 588,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,913,000. Boston Partners owned 0.17% of Kellanova as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Kellanova by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE K traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $62.24. 144,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $70.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $4,339,684.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,464,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,477,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $4,339,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,464,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,477,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,400 shares of company stock worth $53,719,666 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

