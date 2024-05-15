836,302 Shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Purchased by First Turn Management LLC

First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 836,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,688,000. Mirum Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.5% of First Turn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,114,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,014,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after buying an additional 499,378 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,317,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. 336,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The company had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.