89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 263.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. 89bio has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $894.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.15.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,824,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Wisconsin Foundation grew its position in shares of 89bio by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Wisconsin Foundation now owns 498,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 371,621 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth $1,152,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 22.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,975,000 after acquiring an additional 415,386 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

