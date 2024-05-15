912 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 912 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 86.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after buying an additional 95,723 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $7,280,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3,539.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after acquiring an additional 221,161 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.67.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $215.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.26 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

