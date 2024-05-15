9,347 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after purchasing an additional 712,205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,779,000 after acquiring an additional 156,029 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,501 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,737,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,570,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 656,237 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

