ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $311,699.74

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $311,699.74 and $9.71 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000307 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars.

