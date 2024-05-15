Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 1,933.65%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

ABSI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 336,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $542.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.39. Absci has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,139,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABSI shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

