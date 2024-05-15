Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) PT Lowered to $11.00

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 119.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

ACHV opened at $5.01 on Monday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $172.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Propel Bio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $11,149,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $2,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 342,731 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

