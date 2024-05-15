Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $66.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Acushnet Stock Performance

NYSE GOLF opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.10.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,340.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

