ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.33

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 457990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -458.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $2,527,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,208,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,846.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,221,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,963,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 182.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,893 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,991,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.