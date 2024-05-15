Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 16th. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

WMS opened at $173.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.41. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $85.43 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WMS. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

