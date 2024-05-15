Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,825 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $253,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,609.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 194,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 189,882 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,134,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $5.96 on Wednesday, hitting $159.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36,204,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,777,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.16. The stock has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

