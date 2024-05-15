Advisor OS LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.70. The company had a trading volume of 308,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.92 and a 200 day moving average of $151.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

