Advisor OS LLC Buys Shares of 2,011 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,883,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,950,000 after buying an additional 258,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,506,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,807,000 after buying an additional 352,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average of $101.99. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

