Advisor OS LLC Cuts Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

LCI Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.10. 10,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,885. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.13%.

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.