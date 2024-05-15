Advisor OS LLC Invests $239,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,816,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,375,000 after purchasing an additional 258,104 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,308,000 after purchasing an additional 49,521 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

QUAL stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.56. The company had a trading volume of 940,530 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.25. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

