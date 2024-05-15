Advisor OS LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.98. 196,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,866. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $145.28. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
