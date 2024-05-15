Advisor OS LLC Takes $55,000 Position in United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.25% of United Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in United Maritime in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

United Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USEA traded down 0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 2.58. 7,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. United Maritime Co. has a 52-week low of 2.01 and a 52-week high of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of 2.61 and a 200-day moving average of 2.54.

United Maritime Dividend Announcement

United Maritime ( NASDAQ:USEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 11.55 million for the quarter. United Maritime had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. United Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

United Maritime Profile

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

