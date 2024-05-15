Advisor OS LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,383.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,359,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Republic Services by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Republic Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 161.3% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 68,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.52. The company had a trading volume of 93,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.43 and its 200-day moving average is $174.08.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

