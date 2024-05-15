AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Issues Earnings Results

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.27, Yahoo Finance reports. AEye had a negative net margin of 5,951.23% and a negative return on equity of 114.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

AEye Trading Up 45.1 %

LIDR stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,032,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,525. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. AEye has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

About AEye

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

