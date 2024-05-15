AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

AGCO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGCO to earn $11.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

AGCO stock opened at $117.29 on Wednesday. AGCO has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $140.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.83.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

