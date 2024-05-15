Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 257.56% and a negative return on equity of 89.18%. The business had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Akoustis Technologies Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of AKTS stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 829,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,724. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

