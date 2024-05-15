Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 257.56% and a negative return on equity of 89.18%. The business had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.
Akoustis Technologies Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of AKTS stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 829,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,724. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.
Akoustis Technologies Company Profile
