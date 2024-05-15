Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,202 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 53.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.54.

Alcoa Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

