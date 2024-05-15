Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

ALEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Alector from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Alector Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. Alector has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.31. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. The business had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alector

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $130,352.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,842,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $41,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,485.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $130,352.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,842,629.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,554 shares of company stock worth $211,434. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Alector by 13.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 301,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 526,037 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

