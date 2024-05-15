Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $112.49 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.49.
BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.07.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
