Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,772 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $42,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 65.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,318,000 after buying an additional 1,389,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,480,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.02.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.9 %

BABA stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.06. 14,501,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,067,854. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $205.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.