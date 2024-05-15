Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.32.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

