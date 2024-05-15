Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,260.00

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,260 ($15.83) and last traded at GBX 1,256.32 ($15.78), with a volume of 248775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,258 ($15.80).

Alliance Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 599.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,220.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,140.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.

Alliance Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 6.62 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.34. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,244.02%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

