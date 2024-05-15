AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Up 31.7% in April

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the April 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.7 %

AB stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. 195,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,595. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 15.9% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 27.6% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 16.7% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 53,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 39.5% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Stories

