AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Up 31.7% in April

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the April 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.7 %
AB stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. 195,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,595. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25.
AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.
AllianceBernstein Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
