Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 12-Month High at $363.00

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 363 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 362.27 ($4.55), with a volume of 322026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356.50 ($4.48).
Allianz Technology Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 347.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 318.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 338.68 and a beta of 0.59.
Insider Transactions at Allianz Technology Trust
In other news, insider Simon Davis acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £9,968 ($12,519.47). Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
About Allianz Technology Trust
Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.
