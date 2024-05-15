Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allient in a report released on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Allient’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Allient’s FY2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.65 million. Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%.

ALNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of Allient stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a market cap of $481.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.64. Allient has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $40.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,901.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,382 shares of company stock worth $1,191,296. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Allient in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Allient in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Allient in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Allient during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Allient during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

