Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 97.85% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Alpha Teknova updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alpha Teknova Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TKNO traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 2,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 5.14. Alpha Teknova has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Alpha Teknova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

