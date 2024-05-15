Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 682 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78.

On Monday, March 4th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $170.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.25. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,441,917,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Alphabet by 39,754.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

