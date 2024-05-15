Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Up 7%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.37. 387,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,987,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALT

Altimmune Stock Up 13.4 %

The company has a market cap of $628.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 62.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 69,014 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,597.0% during the fourth quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 779,095 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 153.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 230,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.