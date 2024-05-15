American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) versus Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Head-To-Head Review

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Peoples Financial Services and American Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peoples Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.56%. Given Peoples Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Peoples Financial Services is more favorable than American Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 13.81% 7.52% 0.67% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and American Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $163.98 million 1.69 $27.38 million $3.26 12.05 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Peoples Financial Services pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats American Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers fiduciary and investment services; investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit-sharing plans. Further, it provides wealth management products and services comprising investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities, brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

