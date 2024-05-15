American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,287,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,280 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.33% of American International Group worth $154,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.