American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.06.

NYSE AIG opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

