American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.02 and a quick ratio of 33.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $25.96.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%.
Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
