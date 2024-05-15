American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.02 and a quick ratio of 33.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 425.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.