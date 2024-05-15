Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $42,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,287 shares of company stock valued at $19,160,409 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $439.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $291.87 and a one year high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

