AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.3 %

AME stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.72. 241,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,879. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.73.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,471 shares of company stock worth $6,742,610 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

AMETEK Company Profile



AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

