Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $240.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.38.

ADI stock opened at $211.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.12. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $212.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

