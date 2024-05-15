Analysts Issue Forecasts for Astria Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATXS

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.