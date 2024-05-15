Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ero Copper Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Price Performance

NYSE:ERO opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.21. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 13.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.