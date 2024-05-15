Analysts Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) PT at $145.11

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $149.06 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $156.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.35.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

