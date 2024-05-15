Analysts Set Expectations for Disc Medicine, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Disc Medicine in a report released on Friday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.44) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

IRON has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of IRON opened at $31.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $785.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.44. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,469,000 after purchasing an additional 145,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

