Analysts Set Expectations for Hanesbrands Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

HBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loews Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 16,500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,000 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $9,812,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,265,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 609.5% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,294,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

