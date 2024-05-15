Analysts Set Expectations for Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LACFree Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

