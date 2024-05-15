Analysts Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target at $166.50

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.50.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.4 %

FERG opened at $218.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $142.27 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 60.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

