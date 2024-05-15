Analysts Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Price Target at C$18.50

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pason Systems

Insider Transactions at Pason Systems

Pason Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total transaction of C$357,750.00. In other news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$107,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total transaction of C$357,750.00. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$10.75 and a 12-month high of C$17.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$93.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.65 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. Analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.1779789 earnings per share for the current year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

About Pason Systems

(Get Free Report

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.